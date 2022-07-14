Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED arrests ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna

1 min read . 03:57 PM ISTLivemint

The ED has been given four-day remand by court

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former NSE top boss Chitra Ramakrishna in the money laundering case relating to the illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange, reported news agency ANI on Thursday. 

Earlier, the ED filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain. 

This comes a week after the CBI booked them.

The CBI had alleged that Narain and Ramakrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phone calls.

