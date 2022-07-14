ED arrests ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna

ED arrests ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
The ED has been given four-day remand by court
The ED has been given four-day remand by court
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former NSE top boss Chitra Ramakrishna in the money laundering case relating to the illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange, reported news agency ANI on Thursday.
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former NSE top boss Chitra Ramakrishna in the money laundering case relating to the illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange, reported news agency ANI on Thursday.
Earlier, the ED filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain.
Earlier, the ED filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain.
This comes a week after the CBI booked them.
This comes a week after the CBI booked them.
The CBI had alleged that Narain and Ramakrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phone calls.
The CBI had alleged that Narain and Ramakrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phone calls.