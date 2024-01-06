Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday arrested former Bongaon municipality chairperson Shankar Adhya in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal. TMC old-timer and former Food and Civil Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mullick has already been arrested in connection with the alleged ration scam. TMC leader Shankar Adhya was arrested by the ED after an extensive search of his premises in West Bengal's North 24 Pargana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday, the ED's team was attacked and its vehicles were damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal because of the probe against the leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

According to the ANI news agency, the the ED sleuths were on their way to raid the homes of some local TMC leaders in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam when they came under attack yesterday.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident, the agency added.

The attack on the ED team drew outrage from the BJP, which gunned for the ruling TMC over the 'collapse' of law and order under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party's state president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, voicing alarm over the incident and demanding an NIA probe.

Several state BJP leaders, too, condemned the incident while lashing out at the TMC regime.

However, the TMC MP Santanu Sen alleged that the officials of the federal agency 'provoked' locals, which led to a violent reaction from them.

Surprisingly, Congress, a partner of the TMC in the INDIA bloc, came down heavily on the ruling party, with its state chief and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying that there was no law and order in Bengal.

Speaking to media persons, Chowdhury said he wouldn't be surprised if a central official was 'murdered' in the state someday.

