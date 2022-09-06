ED arrests former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 10:58 PM IST
Ravi Narain, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of NSE employees.