ED arrests Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa in money laundering case

The money laundering case against Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa stems from two FIRs filed by the Ahmedabad Police on charges of committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.

PTI
Updated25 Feb 2025, 10:47 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday arrested a Gujarat-based journalist in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud, officials said.

Mahesh Langa, a correspondent for The Hindu newspaper in Gujarat, was taken into custody and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ahmedabad, they said.

The court sent Mahesh Prabhudan Langa to ED custody till February 28, the officials said.

The money laundering case against Langa stems from two FIRs filed by the Ahmedabad police on charges of committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.

Langa's lawyer had earlier denied the charges made against him.

The reporter was found to have engaged in multiple "fraudulent" financial transactions involving large sums of money, as per the ED.

It alleged that his financial dealings involved "extortion" from various individuals, constant manipulation, and “use of media influence.”

The federal probe agency claimed that Langa was involved in GST Input Tax Credit "scam", which is also being investigated by the ED.

"Langa has tried to manipulate and obscure the true nature of financial transactions involved in cheating and GST Input Tax Credit scam. The inconsistencies in his statement raised further suspicion about his attempts to hide the origins and purpose of the utilization of funds" the agency alleged.

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 10:47 PM IST
