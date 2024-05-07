ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretary, domestic help after ₹32-crore cash recovery
Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary and domestic help were arrested by ED with over ₹32 crore cash. Recovery linked to investigation into Virendra K Ram's case under PMLA.
Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday after over ₹32 crore cash from them.
