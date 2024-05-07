Active Stocks
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretary, domestic help after 32-crore cash recovery
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretary, domestic help after ₹32-crore cash recovery

Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary and domestic help were arrested by ED with over ₹32 crore cash. Recovery linked to investigation into Virendra K Ram's case under PMLA.

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate recover 'unaccounted' cash during searches on the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, in Ranchi, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI)Premium
Officials of the Enforcement Directorate recover 'unaccounted' cash during searches on the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, in Ranchi, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI)

Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday after over 32 crore cash from them. 

Sources close to the development told PTI, two of them were questioned overnight, following which they were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The ED on Monday raided a 2BHK flat which is allegedly occupied by Lal's domestic help Jehangir, as part of a money laundering investigation , they said.

ED recovered over 32 crore cash apart from 3 crore from some other premises that were searched by the central agency. The total cash recovery stands at 35.23 crore, the sources said.

Steel trunks filled with recovered cash were taken away from the residence by ED officials on Monday night.

This recovery is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case of Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department.

In 2019, a substantial cash sum was discovered with a subordinate of Virendra K Ram. The ED subsequently took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

 In February 2023, ED arrested Virendra K Ram in connection with alleged irregularities in scheme implementation. Following this, multiple searches were conducted by ED across Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and other locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Delhi.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand rural development minister and Congress leader Alam had denied any wrongdoing on his part.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Published: 07 May 2024, 07:58 AM IST
