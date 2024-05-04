ED arrests man from Nainital, seizes Bitcoins worth ₹130 crore linked to drugs trafficking in US requested probe
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized cryptocurrency worth more than ₹130 crore and arrested a Uttarakhand-based man as part of a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering probe initiated on the request of US authorities
NEW DELHI : The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized cryptocurrency worth more than ₹130 crore and arrested a Uttarakhand-based man as part of a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering probe initiated on the request of US authorities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message