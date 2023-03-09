ED arrests Manish Sisodia after questioning, Kejriwal says ‘public is watching…'

The Enforcement Directorate arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday in connection with the city's now scrapped liquor policy. He had been questioned for several hours in Tihar jail earlier today. The development comes mere days after the CBI arrested him over the same case. Sisodia was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6.

“Manish was first arrested by the CBI. CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside at all costs. By creating new fake cases everyday. The public is watching. public will answer," warned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

