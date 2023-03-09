ED arrests Manish Sisodia after questioning, Kejriwal says ‘public is watching…'1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:57 PM IST
The development comes mere days after the CBI arrested him over the same case. Sisodia was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday in connection with the city's now scrapped liquor policy. He had been questioned for several hours in Tihar jail earlier today. The development comes mere days after the CBI arrested him over the same case. Sisodia was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6.
