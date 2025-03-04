Money laundering case: ED arrests MK Faizy of SDPI, linked to banned PFI. Details here

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president M K Faizy in a money laundering case, reported PTI citing officials on Tuesday.

M K Faizy's party was earlier linked to the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The Enforcement Directorate took Faizy into custody on Monday night from the Delhi international airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources told PTI.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

About SDPI The SDPI came into existence in 2009 and was earlier linked to the popular front of India, banned by the Union government few years back. The SDPI has often rejected the claims and has denied any links with PFI. It has called itself an independent outfit.

Advertisement