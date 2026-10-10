ED arrests Sadhna Group MD over money-laundering allegations: Who is Rakesh Gupta? What’s the ₹168 crore case?

Dr Rakesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Sadhna Group, has been arrested. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested him in a money-laundering case involving alleged proceeds of crime. The agency estimates these proceeds at about ₹168 crore.

A court sent Gupta to five days of ED custody early on 10 October. Gupta’s arrest took place at Ishwar Farms. The group runs Sadhna TV and other media networks.

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Who is Rakesh Gupta? Gupta, 63, is the founder, chairman and managing director of Delhi-based Sadhna Group. The group operates channels covering spiritual programmes, culture and regional news.

These include Sadhna TV, Ishwar TV, Sadhna Plus News and Har Khabar. Sadhna TV has over 3.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

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Gupta has a YouTube channel called “The Dr Rakesh Gupta Show Plus Minus”. He presents himself as a senior journalist and mentor. The YouTube channel has 18,700 subscribers.

His programmes cover motivational stories, startups, UPSC success and ancient Indian history. They also highlight local innovators and businesspeople who address social problems. On social media, he invites young entrepreneurs to share business ideas.

His business interests include a Bio-CNG plant in Mathura, solar installations and outdoor advertising. His companies also hold marketing rights across various metro stations.

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What’s the ₹ 168 crore case? The ED investigation follows a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing FIR registered on 29 September. The police case includes allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Gupta is named as the second accused.

The ED alleges that Gupta arranged Sadhna Media Pvt Ltd’s insolvency through connected creditors. Such creditors held 99.41% of the committee of creditors. According to ED, income-tax dues of ₹110.10 crore were settled for ₹20 lakh.

The agency alleges that the company paid ₹4.48 crore to connected creditors. This included about ₹2.99 crore paid to Gupta’s company, Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.

It also alleges cash receipts of ₹2.50 crore to ₹2.82 crore. These allegedly came through USDT and hawala channels during SMPL/Aryan TV’s resale.

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The ED further cited a SEBI order concerning alleged Sadhna Broadcast Ltd share manipulation. It said SEBI identified Gupta as the mastermind and held him, along with others, liable. The amount involved was about ₹58 crore.

Investigators want to trace cash, examine seized devices and check company records. They also seek details about ₹8.98 crore payable without any bank trail.

The court granted five days’ custody, considering Gupta’s age and the specific tasks of the investigation. He must appear again on 15 October by 4 PM.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.