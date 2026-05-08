ED arrests three founders of Gameskraft in fraud-linked money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested three founders of the online gaming platform Gameskraft in connection with a fraud and money laundering investigation, officials said. The founders - Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja - have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Deepak Singh and Prithvi Raj Singh were arrested from the Delhi-NCR region, and subsequently, a transit remand was obtained for producing them before a Bengaluru jurisdictional court. Meanwhile, Taneja was arrested in Bengaluru and has been produced before a court.

The central agency filed a case under the PMLA against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities based on multiple FIRs registered against the company for cheating, fraud, etc.

The platform, as per ED officials, runs and owns various online real-money games like ‘RummyCulture’, rummytime app, etc.

There are multiple FIRs against the company related to the suicide committed by the victims.

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Yesterday, i.e., on 7 May, searches were carried out at 17 locations spread over Karnataka and the NCR region related to Gamezkraft group companies, their founders and employees. Various incriminating documents have been seized during the search, said officials of the ED.

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“On the basis of material in possession, it was found that the founders of the Gamezkraft group are guilty of the offence of money laundering and therefore 3 founders, namely Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja, have been arrested u/s 19 of PMLA on 08.05.2026. Further investigation is in progress,” ED officials informed.

In November last year, the agency froze eight bank accounts (escrow accounts for payout maintained with various banks) holding deposits worth ₹18.57 crore in the probe against Gameskraft.