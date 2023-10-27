ED arrests TMC minister Jyoti Priya Mallick after raids in ration distribution scam case
ED arrests TMC minister after raids and extentive question. The alleged scam pertains to reported irregularities in the public distribution system and also in the distribution of food grains during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested TMC minister Jyoti Priya Mallick on Friday in connection with a money laundering scam. The senior politician was apprehended around 3.30 am after extensive questioning and subsequent medical tests at a Kolkata hospital. Mallick's residence was raided earlier this week as the ED probes a multi-core ration distribution scam in the state. The developments have since sparked a furious war of words between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal.