ED arrests TMC minister after raids and extentive question. The alleged scam pertains to reported irregularities in the public distribution system and also in the distribution of food grains during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested TMC minister Jyoti Priya Mallick on Friday in connection with a money laundering scam. The senior politician was apprehended around 3.30 am after extensive questioning and subsequent medical tests at a Kolkata hospital. Mallick's residence was raided earlier this week as the ED probes a multi-core ration distribution scam in the state. The developments have since sparked a furious war of words between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal.

“He was non-cooperative and gave confusing and self-contradictory replies to our officers during the questioning yesterday. He kept on saying that he was unable to take questions as he was ill. We need him to get answers to several queries related to the scam. The minister has been involved in the ration distribution irregularities," an ED officer told PTI.

The arrested lawmaker, however, insisted on Friday that he was the victim of a 'grave conspiracy' hatched by former-colleague-turned-BJP-leader Suvendu Adhikari. Mallick – currently serving as the West Bengal Forest Minister – is a diabetic patient and has several other ailments. He was taken to Bankshall Court after three hours of medical check up and the ED has sought custody.

ALSO READ: 'BJP like Mohammad Bin Tughlaq...': Mamata slams 'atyachar' amid ED raids The minister's arrest has also sparked a political debate with BJP leaders calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. The TMC meanwhile insisted that it would give a ‘befitting’ response to the other party in ‘each and every election’.

“This was about to happen; we we waiting for it. A huge scam has happened and Mamata Banerjee needs to take responsibility for it. If Jyotipriya Mallick is being interrogated, Mamata Banerjee needs to be interrogated before that because she is the CM and under her, all these things happened. She didn't know? What is she there for? Ask her to resign and sit at home. But before you resign, you need to face interrogation. You knew everything," opined BJP leader Agnimitra Paul in conversation with ANI.

"This is very unfortunate... The BJP knows that the public is not with them. Therefore, they arrested Jyoti Priya Mallick in a vindictive way. But the public is with Mamata Banerjee... The BJP should not think that TMC is going to be weak...TMC will give them a befitting reply...Each and every election, TMC will beat them by a larger margin…" countered TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

ALSO READ: Mahua Moitra won't appear before Parliament Panel for 'cash-for-query' case Earlier on Thursday, CM Mamata Banerjee likened the BJP to Muhammad bin Tughlaq and British colonialists during a rushed press conference at her home. She also accused the other party of playing a ‘dirty game’ ahead of elections.

“Enforcement Directorate is torturing people in the name of probes and raids…TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick is unwell. We will lodge FIR against BJP if anything happens to him during the ED raids. I want to ask whether there has been a single ED raid at any BJP leader's residence," Banerjee had said.

