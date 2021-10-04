The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested the founder of Unitech Ramesh Chandra, his daughter-in-law Preeti Chandra and wife of Sanjay Chandra in connection with its money laundering probe against the company.

The ED also arrested Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt.

They will be produced in court on October 5 for remand, said the ED.

ED on September 30 attached 29 land parcels admeasuring 13,600 square meters having a book value of ₹30.29 crore in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group.

The land parcels are situated in sectors 96-98 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. These land parcels were illegally allotted to Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt Ltd (CMPL) by Chandras of Unitech Group, the ED had said.

The investigation by ED revealed that Unitech Group had diverted Proceeds of Crime to the tune of ₹347.95 Crore to Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of Carnoustie Group have purchased several immovable properties in India and abroad from these Proceeds of Crime. Total Proceeds of Crime detected by ED, in this case, is ₹7638.43 crore.

Earlier, ED had carried out search operations on 41 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group & Carnoustie Group. After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and layering of POC has been unearthed. With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, has reached to ₹672.52 crore.

The ED case of money laundering case is based on a number of Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIRs filed by homebuyers against the Unitech Group and its promoters.

The ED filed a criminal case under various sections of the PMLA early this year against the Unitech Group and its promoters over allegations that the owners -- Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra -- illegally diverted over ₹2,000 crore to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

It had also carried out raids in this case on March 4 at a total of 35 locations of the Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group in Mumbai and the national capital region (NCR).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.