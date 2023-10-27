West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution.

"I am the victim of a grave conspiracy," ANI quoted him as saying while he was being escorted out of his Salt Lake residence.

One day after the ED searched Mallick's home in Salt Lake, Kolkata, the arrest took place.

The minister claimed to be the "victim of a grave conspiracy" as members of the media crowded around him as he was taken away by ED investigators assisted by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officers.

"West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by ED in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution," ANI quoted the agency as stating in an official release.

The ED has been carrying out searches in connection with an alleged case of corruption in ration distribution.

Mallick is currently the state minister for Forest Affairs and previously held the portfolio for the Food and Civil Supplies department.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Supremo of TMC, has not yet responded to the arrest of its minister.

Earlier in 2023, following the discovery of large amounts of cash at the apartment of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his partner Arpita Mukherjee, the ED arrested them in relation to the teachers' recruitment scam.

Both are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam, according to the ED.

The TMC's Burbhum district president Anubrata Mondal had also been arrested earlier in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The chief minister's nephew and the TMC's heavyweight leader, Abhishek Banerjee, has also been summoned and questioned by the ED on many occasions in connection with an alleged coal 'scam' case.

(With ANI inputs)

