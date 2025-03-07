ED arrests WTC Group promoter Ashish Bhalla in ₹3,000 crore real estate fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Gurugram arrested Ashish Bhalla, the promoter World Trade Centers (WTC) Group, on Friday under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case of Real Estate fraud involving cheating and duping thousands of investors “through well planned conspiracy.”

The Enforcement Directorate launched probe against WTC Group and its promoters Ashish Bhalla, Suparna Bhalla, Abhijeet Bhalla, as well as Bhutani Infra and others for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust and defrauding hundreds of homebuyers.

According to the Enforcement Directorate sources, investigations revealed that after promising assured returns in exchange for their investment against plot/commercial space, the funds were diverted and siphoned off to several shell companies to acquire lands at various locations.

“Investigations also revealed that hundreds of crores were also diverted abroad to suspicious entities in Singapore whose beneficial ownership is with family members of Ashish Bhalla,” the Enforcement Directorate sources said.

The financial probe agency further revealed that the WTC group “had collected more than ₹3000 crore from various investors across several states such as Haryana, UP, Chandigarh, Ahmadabad, Punjab etc.”

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate conducted search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA on February 27, during which Ashish Bhalla “remained absconding and induced key persons against cooperating with investigation.”

“He remained absconding for several days in an attempt to frustrate proceedings under PMLA,” the sources said.

It was revealed that Bhalla was a key beneficiary and mastermind of the fraudulent activities of the group and has made unlawful gains through the scheme.

“Ashish Bhalla was arrested u/s 19 of PMLA, 2002 on 06.03.2025 for custodial interrogation & Spl court Gurugram granted custody of 6 days to ED,” the central probe agency said in a statement.

WTC cancels 13 licences Amid the probe, the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) said it terminated 13 licences held by WTC Noida Development and Spire Techpark due to multiple violations of the agreements.

In a statement on Tuesday, the WTCA said it has terminated the licence due to "numerous material violations of license agreements, failure to adhere to the bylaws of the WTCA as well as inability to advance the objectives of the Association".

Effective February 19, 2025, the termination is applicable to the licences held for WTC Ahmedabad, WTC Amritsar, WTC Bhopal, WTC Chandigarh, WTC Faridabad, WTC GIFT City, WTC Lucknow, WTC Noida, WTC Noida CBD, WTC Patna, WTC Surat, WTC Vadodara and WTC Varanasi.

The WTCA is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organisations in nearly 100 countries/territories.

ED Raids On Monday, the ED said that it identified assets to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees after conducting searches against realty firms WTC Group and Bhutani Group.

According to the federal agency's statement, the raids were conducted under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act on February 27.

Raids were carried out at several locations in Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad and Gurugram (both in Haryana) against WTC Group and its promoter Ashish Bhalla, and Bhutani Group and its promoter Ashish Bhutani.

The ED said that dozens of FIRs were filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police and the Faridabad Police in this matter.

These police cases were registered on the basis of complaints from "hundreds" of homebuyers and investors.