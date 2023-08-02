ED at two Hero offices, Pawan Munjal’s house

In March 2022, the income tax department searched Hero MotoCorp premises in connection with certain mismatches in the reported income and the information the department had accessed from other sources. Later that month, without naming the company, the tax department said it had conducted a “search and seizure operation on a leading automobile manufacturer group" along with two other entities covering more than 35 premises across Delhi-NCR. The department then said it had found that certain expenses were not backed by evidence. The company had called that visit by tax officials ‘routine’. At the time, Hero MotoCorp stated it was an ethical and law-abiding corporation maintaining the highest standards of impeccable corporate governance, Mint reported on 23 March 2022.