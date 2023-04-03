ED attached property worth ₹33,862.20 cr in cases against Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and others, says govt1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 09:38 PM IST
MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the ED has attached properties worth ₹33,862.20 crore in major cases of ‘corporate fraud’. This includes cases against the Sterling Biotech group, a Vadodara-based company promoted by the Sandesara brothers, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested 374 people, including directors of corporate firms, in the last five years under the anti-money laundering law, the government informed Parliament on Monday.
