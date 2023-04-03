Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  ED attached property worth 33,862.20 cr in cases against Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and others, says govt

ED attached property worth 33,862.20 cr in cases against Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and others, says govt

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST PTI
Chairman Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya speaks at an event during the Civil Aviation Week - Airport & Airline 2007 Expo or AA 07, in New Delhi.Photo JASJEET PLAHA 27march'07 HTnews HTPHOTO

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the ED has attached properties worth 33,862.20 crore in major cases of ‘corporate fraud’. This includes cases against the Sterling Biotech group, a Vadodara-based company promoted by the Sandesara brothers, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested 374 people, including directors of corporate firms, in the last five years under the anti-money laundering law, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested 374 people, including directors of corporate firms, in the last five years under the anti-money laundering law, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that in major cases of "corporate fraud" like those against the Sterling Biotech group, a Vadodara-based company promoted by the Sandesara brothers, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the ED has attached properties worth 33,862.20 crore.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that in major cases of "corporate fraud" like those against the Sterling Biotech group, a Vadodara-based company promoted by the Sandesara brothers, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the ED has attached properties worth 33,862.20 crore.

The ED is a federal probe agency entrusted to implement the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is a federal probe agency entrusted to implement the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"Out of these, assets worth 15,113.02 crore have been confiscated and restituted to the public sector banks."

"Out of these, assets worth 15,113.02 crore have been confiscated and restituted to the public sector banks."

"Further, the consortium of banks led by SBI has realised 7,975.27 crore by sale of assets handed over to them by the Directorate of Enforcement," the minister stated.

"Further, the consortium of banks led by SBI has realised 7,975.27 crore by sale of assets handed over to them by the Directorate of Enforcement," the minister stated.

He was responding to a question on the action taken to prevent money laundering by corporates.

He was responding to a question on the action taken to prevent money laundering by corporates.

The minister said that 374 persons were arrested by the ED in the last five years -- between April 1, 2018 and February 28, 2023 -- which includes "a number of directors of corporates involved in money laundering."

The minister said that 374 persons were arrested by the ED in the last five years -- between April 1, 2018 and February 28, 2023 -- which includes "a number of directors of corporates involved in money laundering."

"No separate data related to corporate fraud is being maintained because PMLA cases generally involve several other offences also," he said.

"No separate data related to corporate fraud is being maintained because PMLA cases generally involve several other offences also," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP