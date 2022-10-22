ED attaches 7 properties of Mukhtar Ansari in PMLA case

ED attaches 7 properties of Mukhtar Ansari in PMLA case1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in a prison in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year.
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has attached seven immovable assets of former legislator Mukhtar Ansari as part of a money laundering investigation against him and his family.
The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are worth ₹1.48 crore (registry value) while their circle rate at the time of registration was ₹3.42 crore, the probe agency said in a statement.
“During the investigation, it came to the notice of this Directorate that two more FIRs were lodged against Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) by Uttar Pradesh Police for constructing godowns on public/government land after encroaching it. The godowns were constructed in Mau and Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh," the ED said in a press release.
The firm Vikas Construction was being run by Afshan Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, and her two brothers Atif Raza & Anwar Shahzad & other two persons Ravindra Narayan Singh & Zakir Hussain.
Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a chargesheet in one of the FIRs registered at Mau district in which all the partners of the firm Vikas construction have been made accused, ED said in a statement.
During the PMLA investigation it was revealed that rent to the tune of ₹15 crore was collected by Vikas Construction from Food Corporation of India by renting out godowns illegally constructed by encroaching public/government land at Mau & Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.
This rent was used to purchase immovable properties in the name of Vikas Construction & Afshan Ansari.
“After tracing out such immovable properties, the Directorate of Enforcement has provisionally attached seven immovable properties worth Rs. 1.48 crore (registry value). The circle rate of attached properties at the time of registration was Rs. 3.42 crore," ED said in a release.
Further investigation to trace out the remaining process of crime is under progress.
