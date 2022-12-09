ED attaches Archon Engicon’s immovable properties worth ₹77 crore3 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 06:58 PM IST
- The ED initiated investigations on Archon Engicon Ltd. on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached the immovable properties amounting to Rs. 77.28 crore vide Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) of Archon Engicon Ltd. of Chandrashekhar Balkrushna Panchal and Ors. in the bank fraud case.