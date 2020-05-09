ED attaches assets in Associated Journals case; names Vora, Hooda

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a provisional attachment order of ₹16.38 crore against Congress party-promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The probe agency has attached a nine-storey building of AJL in Mumbai.

The move comes nearly a year after the the Enforcement Directorate filed its first charge-sheet in a case of alleged irregularities in land allotment to the AJL in Panchkula and named veteran party leader Motilal Vora and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Vora is chairman-cum-managing director of AJL.

A prosecution complaint was filed before a special court for prevention of money laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Panchkula near Chandigarh, in August 2019.

"ED initiated investigation under the provisions of PMLA on registration of FIR by State Police and CBI which discloses that Plot No. C-17 Sector 6, Panchkula was allotted to AJL in the year 1982. However the same was resumed back by the Estate Officer, HUDA vide Order dated 30.10.1992 as AJL did not comply with the conditions of allotment letter," the ED said.

The resumption order attained finality after dismissal of the revision petition in 1996.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the then CM of Haryana and Chairman of HUDA "blatantly by misusing his official position dishonestly allotted" the plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of necessary conditions and policy of HUDA, ED alleged. "He also did not adhere with the legal opinion of LR, Haryana and recommendations of HUDA Officers and FCTCP. Thus, there was a wrongful loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL," it added.

The agency also said Hooda further favoured AJL by granting it three undue extensions for construction of plot from May 2008 until AJL completed the construction in 2014.

"Earlier, investigation under PMLA revealed that Moti Lal Vora and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were involved in the process of illegal possession of “Crime Proceeds" i.e. the property was provisionally attached...," the ED said.

