ED attaches assets of Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers in Yes case

As per ED’s first chargesheet filed on 6 May, Kapoor’s family received ₹600 crore as kickbacks in return for the bank extending questionable loans. ED said it also discovered that Yes Bank lent ₹3,700 crore to DHFL against debentures issued by the company in April-June 2018. Simultaneously, DHFL sanctioned a loan worth ₹600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures (India), a company fully owned by Kapoor’s three daughters—Roshini, Radha and Rakhee—through Morgan Credits. DHFL is yet to repay the loan and according to ED, the ₹600 crore loan to Doit was a kickback to the Kapoor family in lieu of loans from Yes Bank. Further, DHFL lent to Doit against a collateral of five properties whose market value was inflated from about ₹40 crore to ₹735 crore to justify the loans, the chargesheet said.