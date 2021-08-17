ED attaches assets over 18 cr in case related to trade-based money laundering

ED trailed the funds back up to 3-4 layers and has discovered cash infusion points and also came across some Indian Importers who could have infused funds. Bank layer analytics showed how money was layered from cash into obscure accounts of 'jamakharch companies, Multi-state Coop Societies, bogus companies' etc and then sent to the shell entities of Vaddi Mahesh, which then made the FOWR for a paltry commission of few rupees per lakh of dollars.