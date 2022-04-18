Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  ED attaches assets worth 757 crore of Amway India in money laundering case

ED attaches assets worth 757 crore of Amway India in money laundering case

Out of the total assets attached, immovable and movable properties are worth 411.83 crore while the rest are bank balances of 345.94 cr kept in 36 accounts belonging to Amway.
1 min read . 04:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The provisionally attached properties of Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. include land and factory building at Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, plant and machineries, vehicles, bank accounts and fixed deposits

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 757.77 crore belonging to multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme promoting company, Amway India.

The probe agency has attached the assets under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Monday.

The provisionally attached properties of Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. include land and factory building at Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, plant and machineries, vehicles, bank accounts and fixed deposits, it said in a statement.

Out of the total 757.77 crore of assets attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), immovable and movable properties are worth 411.83 crore while the rest are bank balances of 345.94 crore kept in 36 accounts belonging to Amway, it said.

The federal agency accused the company of running a multi-level marketing 'scam' where prices of most of the products offered by the company were "exorbitant as compared to the alternative popular products of reputed manufacturers available in the open market."

