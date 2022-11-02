ED attaches assets worth 10.12 crore of slain gangster Vikas Dubey

Dubey and his associates allegedly acquired properties out of the illegal gains by placing, layering and integrating those gains as untainted properties, which were in fact proceeds of crime
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached 28 immovable properties worth ₹10.12 crore belonging to slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates.
Dubey was killed in an alleged shootout in 2020 after he gunned down eight policemen on the outskirts of Kanpur.
ED initiated money laundering investigation against Dubey on the basis of FIR registered at Chaubeypur Police Station in Uttar Pradesh, said a press release.
According to ED, an investigation was initiated in terms of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, with a view to identifying the persons involved in the offence of money laundering and their properties and assets.
It was suspected that Dubey and his associates acquired properties out of the illegal gains by placing, layering and integrating those gains as untainted properties, which were in fact proceeds of crime, the ED said.
“During the course of investigation, properties worth Rs. 10.12 Crore purchased in the names of Vikas Dubey & his family members, Jaikant Bajpai & his family members and his associates were identified. These properties were derived from proceeds of crime earned by criminal activities of Vikas Dubey," the central financial probe agency stated.
Dubey and his aides were involved in various kinds of offences like organised crime, land mafia, corruption, and embezzlement of funds meant for the public distribution system (PDS). Statements of accused persons have been recorded, and their income tax returns (ITRs) and bank accounts were scrutinized. Most of the accused persons are in jail. Their statements were recorded in jail, the ED said in its statement.
The facts, evidence and records cogently prove that Dubey and his associates indulged in the commission of the offence of money laundering and have invested the proceeds of crime in immovable properties mostly.
