ED attaches assets worth 80.65 crore of TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, family

ED attaches assets worth ₹80.65 crore of TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, family1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
ED has also attached the registered office of Madhucon group of companies and residential property at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.
ED has also attached the registered office of Madhucon group of companies and residential property at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth ₹80.65 crore belonging to Nama Nageshwar Rao, TRS Lok Sabha MP and his family members in a money laundering case
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth ₹80.65 crore belonging to Nama Nageshwar Rao, TRS Lok Sabha MP and his family members in a money laundering case
The case pertains to Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and its director and promoters under the provisions of PML Act 2022, ED said in a press release.
The case pertains to Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and its director and promoters under the provisions of PML Act 2022, ED said in a press release.
As per details, Nageshwar Rao is promoter and director of Madhucon group of companies and a personal guarantor to the bank loan defaulted by Ranchi Expressway Ltd.
As per details, Nageshwar Rao is promoter and director of Madhucon group of companies and a personal guarantor to the bank loan defaulted by Ranchi Expressway Ltd.
ED has also attached the registered office of Madhucon group of companies and residential property at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.
ED has also attached the registered office of Madhucon group of companies and residential property at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.
“ED has identified and attached immovable assets of Rs.67.08 crore at Hyderabad, Khammam and at Prakasham District and movable assets of Rs.13.57 crore including shareholding of Nama Nageshwar Rao and his family members in Madhucon Projects Ltd, Madhucon Granites Limited and in other Madhucon group of companies, totalling to Rs.80.65 crore," the release said.
“ED has identified and attached immovable assets of Rs.67.08 crore at Hyderabad, Khammam and at Prakasham District and movable assets of Rs.13.57 crore including shareholding of Nama Nageshwar Rao and his family members in Madhucon Projects Ltd, Madhucon Granites Limited and in other Madhucon group of companies, totalling to Rs.80.65 crore," the release said.
In July 2022, ED had provisionally attached 105 immovable properties and other assets worth of Rs.73.74 crore belonging to Madhucon Group of companies and its directors and promoters.
In July 2022, ED had provisionally attached 105 immovable properties and other assets worth of Rs.73.74 crore belonging to Madhucon Group of companies and its directors and promoters.
This included properties of Madhucon Projects Limited and group companies, Nama Nageshwar Rao and other promoters and directors of the company after conducting multiple searches and recording multiple statements of promoters, sub-contractors, bankers, engineers, forensic auditors etc.
This included properties of Madhucon Projects Limited and group companies, Nama Nageshwar Rao and other promoters and directors of the company after conducting multiple searches and recording multiple statements of promoters, sub-contractors, bankers, engineers, forensic auditors etc.
The ED investigation has revealed that the Madhucon Group promoters siphoned off the loan funds of this project by taking the entire EPC Contract from its SPV, and then taking huge mobilisation and material advances, but instead of using those advances for the work, used it in their other projects.
The ED investigation has revealed that the Madhucon Group promoters siphoned off the loan funds of this project by taking the entire EPC Contract from its SPV, and then taking huge mobilisation and material advances, but instead of using those advances for the work, used it in their other projects.
Also, direct cash of ₹75.50 crore was generated by paying money and then receiving back the amount through 6 shell entities that were completely under the control of Nama Nageshwara Rao and Nama Seethaiah.
Also, direct cash of ₹75.50 crore was generated by paying money and then receiving back the amount through 6 shell entities that were completely under the control of Nama Nageshwara Rao and Nama Seethaiah.
“These sub-contractors did no work, had no sufficient expertise, were based in AP/Telangana, whereas the project was in North India, and they took large advances from MPL from the loan funds and then paid back huge amounts to Madhucon Group on the pretext of using the equipments & labour of Madhucon Group. So the funds came back to the Madhucon Group," the ED said in a release.
“These sub-contractors did no work, had no sufficient expertise, were based in AP/Telangana, whereas the project was in North India, and they took large advances from MPL from the loan funds and then paid back huge amounts to Madhucon Group on the pretext of using the equipments & labour of Madhucon Group. So the funds came back to the Madhucon Group," the ED said in a release.
ED has also identified direct diversion of ₹361.29 crore from the bank loan obtained by Ranchi Expressways Limited. Further investigation is going on.
ED has also identified direct diversion of ₹361.29 crore from the bank loan obtained by Ranchi Expressways Limited. Further investigation is going on.