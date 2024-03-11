The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it had attached ₹10.29 crore of Trinamool Congress, in the form of a demand draft tendered by the party, during an investigation into alleged money laundering by Alchemist Group and others.

The federal probe agency alleged that around ₹10.29 crore was used by Alchemist Group—accused in the money laundering case—for making payments to aviation companies on behalf of the TMC during the campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"ED, Delhi Zonal office, has provisionally attached an amount of ₹10.29 crore of All India Trinamool Congress party in the form of a demand draft tendered by it during the investigation into the offence of money laundering by Alchemist Group and others. The Alchemist group is headed by Kanwar Deep Singh, ex-member Rajya Sabha," the ED statement read.

The enforcement agency further said the aircraft were used by the "star campaigners" of the Trinamool Congress like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party MLA and former railway minister Mukul Roy, actor Moon Moon Sen and MP Nussrat Jahan among others during 2014 Lok Sabha election campaigning.

“An amount of ₹10.29 crore was paid by Alchemist Airways Pvt Ltd to various aviation or helicopter companies for the aviation services availed by the All India Trinamool Congress party during the campaigning for 2014 Lok Sabha elections for its star campaigners like Mamta Banerjee, Mukul Roy, Munmun Sen, Nusrat Jahan, etc," the agency said.

During the investigation, the agency noted that “a part of the money collected by cheating the public was used by Alchemist Group for making payments to aviation companies" on behalf of the TMC.

Singh was arrested by the financial crimes probe agency in January 2021.

Its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is based on multiple FIRs registered by the CBI and Kolkata Police against various individuals and group companies of Alchemist Group.

“The ED investigation revealed that Alchemist Group collected funds amounting to more than ₹1,800 crore from investors in its companies namely, Alchemist Holdings Limited and Alchemist Township India Limited on the false promise of providing high returns and giving flats, villas, plots, high rate of interest on the investments to the public or investors. However, the investors were never returned their money and the funds siphoned off or diverted to various group companies of Alchemist Group," the agency said on Monday.

In January 2021, after the arrest of Singh, a former TMC Rajya Sabha MP, the agency had claimed that the company launched an illegal collective investment scheme, also called a ponzi or chit fund scheme, and mobilised funds from the public in the years preceding 2015.

