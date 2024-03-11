ED attaches demand draft worth ₹10.29 cr of TMC in money laundering probe against Kanwar Deep Singh's Alchemist Group
The Enforcement Directorate has said ₹10.29 crore of the Trinamool Congress in the form of a demand draft tendered by the party has been seized as part of a money laundering investigation against Alchemist Group and others.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it had attached ₹10.29 crore of Trinamool Congress, in the form of a demand draft tendered by the party, during an investigation into alleged money laundering by Alchemist Group and others.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message