ED attaches J&K separatist leader Shabir Shah’s house in terror funding case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah’s Srinagar house in a case related to fuelling terrorist activities in the union territory.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah’s Srinagar house in a case related to fuelling terrorist activities in the union territory.
“Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property situated at Botshah Colony, Sanat Nagar, Police Station Barzulla, Srinagar of value of ₹21.80 lakhs in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the ED said in a statement.
“Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property situated at Botshah Colony, Sanat Nagar, Police Station Barzulla, Srinagar of value of ₹21.80 lakhs in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the ED said in a statement.
The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR dated 30 May, 2017 filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Hafiz Muhammad Sayeed and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR dated 30 May, 2017 filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Hafiz Muhammad Sayeed and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
“Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities," the ED stated.
“Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities," the ED stated.
“Shabir Ahmad Shah was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan through hawala and various other means and channels."
“Shabir Ahmad Shah was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan through hawala and various other means and channels."
It further said that Shah also received funds from the Pakistani government. “These funds were used for fuelling and supporting militant activities in the Kashmir valley," it added.
It further said that Shah also received funds from the Pakistani government. “These funds were used for fuelling and supporting militant activities in the Kashmir valley," it added.
During the course of the investigation, an immovable property worth ₹21.80 lakhs owned in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah was identified and the same has been provisionally attached under the provisions of India’s stringent anti-money laundering law, the financial probe agency said.
During the course of the investigation, an immovable property worth ₹21.80 lakhs owned in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah was identified and the same has been provisionally attached under the provisions of India’s stringent anti-money laundering law, the financial probe agency said.
Further investigation in the case is under progress, it added.
Further investigation in the case is under progress, it added.
In 1998, Shah formed the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) which advocates “self determination" of Kashmiri people.
In 1998, Shah formed the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) which advocates “self determination" of Kashmiri people.
Shah was arrested by the ED in 2017 from Srinagar and is currently lodged in a Delhi prison.
Shah was arrested by the ED in 2017 from Srinagar and is currently lodged in a Delhi prison.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.