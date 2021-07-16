The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable assets worth ₹4.20 crore of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case.

The 72-year old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had been summoned by the Central agency multiple times in the last one month but has not reported before the ED, citing reasons such as the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Deshmukh also approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from coercive action against him.

The ED said a provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh and wife were also summoned by the federal probe agency but they too refused to depose.

The summonses were issued in connection with the criminal case registered under the PMLA related to an alleged ₹100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April this year.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, has denied any wrongdoing, his lawyers have called the ED action against him unjustified, and the ex-minister recently approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking protection from any coercive action by the ED.

