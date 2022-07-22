ED attaches Nirav Modi's movable properties worth ₹253 cr, total seized assets reach ₹2,650.07 cr2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 06:08 PM IST
Nirav Modi is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable properties like gems, jewellery and bank balances amounting to ₹253.62 crore in the case of Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong, the agency said on Friday.