ED attaches over 66 cr worth assets of Chennai gold store in Axis Bank fraud

In a case linked to alleged fraud with Axis Bank, the Enforcement Directorate on 22 December has attached assets worth more than ₹66 crore of a Chennai-based gold jewellery store under the anti-money laundering law.
"It is alleged that Late Pallakudurai, P Sujatha and Y P Shiravan, partners of Saravana Stores (Gold Palace) approached Axis Bank, Chennai, with a criminal intention to cheat," the ED said in a statement.
The store availed loans using 'forged and fabricated' documents, it added.
"The accused overstated the inventory, used the OCC (open cash credit account that allows businesses to avail credit facility from their bank) limits to repay the loan availed from other financial institutions (banks and non-banking financial companies), and thus misappropriated and diverted the funds for which it was not sanctioned, and committed other irregularities," the ED said.
According to ED, the accused firm has generated 'proceeds of crime' amounting to ₹81.66 crore out of which immovable assets worth ₹66.93 crore have been attached after a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
