The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday informed that it has provisionally attached immovable and movable assets worth ₹8.14 crore belonging to ex-legislature Atiq Ahmad and his wife in a money laundering case.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of several FIRs filed at various police stations against Atiq Ahmad and others for the criminal offences related to murder, extortion, cheating, forgery, land grabbing and crimes of similar nature.

During investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency found that Atiq Ahmad through the criminal activities earned “dirty money" in cash and deposited/placed in his and his relatives’ bank accounts.

The ED also noticed that funds were being credited in their accounts from various firms and companies being run by his aides. “It has also been revealed during investigation that these funds have been further utilized for acquisition of land property in the name of his wife at the consideration price far below the government value," the central agency said in a statement.

In the present provisional attachment, land property situated at Katka in Jhunsi, Allahabad in the name of Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmad, has been attached, the agency said.

This property was acquired by Ateeq Ahmad for a consideration of just Rs. 4.5 crore, which is far below the government value of Rs. 6.86 crore. In addition to this, ED has also attached bank account balance of ₹1.28 crore lying in 10 bank accounts of Atiq Ahmad and one bank account of Shaista Parveen.

This is the first attachment by ED in this case. Further investigation is under progress and more assets of Atiq Ahmad and his aides are likely to be attached in due course, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.