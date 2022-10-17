Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / India /  ED attaches over 80 crore assets belonging Madhucon Group, TRS MP

ED attaches over 80 crore assets belonging Madhucon Group, TRS MP

1 min read . 03:48 PM ISTLivemint
The Enforcement Directorate | Representative image.

  • The case pertains to Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and its director and promoters under the provisions of PML Act 2022.

The Enforcement Directorate on 17 October informed it has provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth 80.65 crore belonging to Nama Nageshwar Rao, TRS Lok Sabha MP and his family members in an ongoing alleged money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate on 17 October informed it has provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth 80.65 crore belonging to Nama Nageshwar Rao, TRS Lok Sabha MP and his family members in an ongoing alleged money laundering case.

The case pertains to Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and its director and promoters under the provisions of PML Act 2022, ED said in a press release.

The case pertains to Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and its director and promoters under the provisions of PML Act 2022, ED said in a press release.

As per details, Nageshwar Rao is promoter and director of Madhucon group of companies and a personal guarantor to the bank loan defaulted by Ranchi Expressway Ltd.

As per details, Nageshwar Rao is promoter and director of Madhucon group of companies and a personal guarantor to the bank loan defaulted by Ranchi Expressway Ltd.

ALSO READ: ED arrests IAS officer, 2 others in money laundering case

ALSO READ: ED arrests IAS officer, 2 others in money laundering case

Apart from this, ED also attached the registered office of Madhucon group of companies and residential property here, it said. ED has identified and attached immovable assets of 67.08 crore at Hyderabad, Khammam and at Prakasam districts and movable assets of 13.57 crore including shareholding of the Nageshwar Rao and his family members in Madhucon Projects Ltd, Madhucon Granites Limited and in other Madhucon group of companies, totalling to 80.65 crore.

Apart from this, ED also attached the registered office of Madhucon group of companies and residential property here, it said. ED has identified and attached immovable assets of 67.08 crore at Hyderabad, Khammam and at Prakasam districts and movable assets of 13.57 crore including shareholding of the Nageshwar Rao and his family members in Madhucon Projects Ltd, Madhucon Granites Limited and in other Madhucon group of companies, totalling to 80.65 crore.

Earlier in July 2022, ED had also provisionally attached 105 immovable properties and other assets worth of 73.74 crore belonging to Madhucon Group and its directors and promoters including the TRS MP.

Earlier in July 2022, ED had also provisionally attached 105 immovable properties and other assets worth of 73.74 crore belonging to Madhucon Group and its directors and promoters including the TRS MP.

The central probing agency had said that it has identified direct diversion of 361.29 crore from the bank loan obtained by Ranchi Expressways Limited and further investigation is going on.

The central probing agency had said that it has identified direct diversion of 361.29 crore from the bank loan obtained by Ranchi Expressways Limited and further investigation is going on.

With PTI inputs.

With PTI inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP