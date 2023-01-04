ED attaches over Rs10 cr assets in PMLA probe against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Parab

“It may be mentioned here that the payment of construction of Resort was deliberately made in cash and construction commenced before the registration of land in the name of Anil Parab (even though payments were made and land was in his physical possession) in order to hide the identity of real owner of the building so that in future the expenses made for the building construction & any violation comes to fore, the onus could be shifted to Vibhas Sathe, the previous land owner," the ED statement further read.