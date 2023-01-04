ED attaches over Rs10 cr assets in PMLA probe against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Parab

NEW DELHI :The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached assets worth ₹ 10.20 crore in connection with money laundering probe against Anil Parab, Sai Resort NX & others.
“The attached assets are in the form of land (admeasuring approx. 42 Gunta) located at Gut No.446, Murud, Dapoli, Ratnagiri, valued at ₹ 2,73,91,000/- and the resort namely Sai Resort NX constructed over the said land valued at ₹ 7,46,47,000/-," the financial agency said in a statement.
Based on a complaint filed against Anil Dattatreya Parab on behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the ED has initiated an investigation under PMLA.
“ED has initiated investigation under PMLA on the basis of complaint filed by Ministry of Environmental Forest and Climate Change against Anil Dattatray Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort & others, before Judicial Magistrate, Dapoli, for violation of Section 19 and section 15 r/w Section 7 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986," it said.
“One FIR was also registered by Dapoli Police Station against Anil Parab & others for deceiving and causing loss to the State Government of Maharashtra," the ED said in its statement.
According to the ED, the probe in the PMLA case revealed that Parab, in connivance with businessman and alleged closed friend, Sadanand Kadam, obtained permission illegally from the local sub-divisional officer’s (SDO’s) office for the conversion of land use from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes and constructed a resort in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.
“Anil Parab acquired illegal permission from Revenue Department for construction of Twin bungalow (Ground + 1 Floor) over a piece of land falling under CRZ-III i.e. No Development Zone and after acquiring permission Anil Parab illegally constructed “Sai Resort NX" having Ground + 2 Floors," it said.
Further, Anil Parab with the deliberate intention to hide his identity as owner obtained the permission in the name of earlier owner namely Vibhas Sathe from Revenue Department, Govt. of Maharashtra by forging his signature on the application made in this regard.
Anil Parab also deliberately hidden the fact that the said land falls within CRZ-III before Gram Panchayat and pressurized the Gram Panchayat to transfer the said land along with building in his name although there was no mention of any construction in the original sale deed.
Further, he has also cheated the Gram Panchayat by making an application for taxation purpose before the completion of entire construction of the building / resort.
“It may be mentioned here that the payment of construction of Resort was deliberately made in cash and construction commenced before the registration of land in the name of Anil Parab (even though payments were made and land was in his physical possession) in order to hide the identity of real owner of the building so that in future the expenses made for the building construction & any violation comes to fore, the onus could be shifted to Vibhas Sathe, the previous land owner," the ED statement further read.
“When various complaints regarding the illegal construction of ‘Sai Resort NX’ came to light, Anil Parab sold the said land on paper to Sadanand Kadam to conceal the illegalities and irregularities vis a vis construction of the said resort within CRZ-III i.e. No Development Zone," it added.
Further investigation in this matter is underway.
