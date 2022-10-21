ED attaches properties of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in money laundering case1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 06:42 PM IST
The properties, provisionally attached under PMLA are worth ₹1.48 crore (registry value)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached seven immovable assets of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a money laundering case. Five time MLA Ansari is currently lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh.