ED attaches properties of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in money laundering case

1 min read . 06:42 PM ISTLivemint
Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year.

The properties, provisionally attached under PMLA are worth 1.48 crore (registry value)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached seven immovable assets of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a money laundering case. Five time MLA Ansari is currently lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

The federal agency said in a statement, the properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are worth 1.48 crore (registry value) while their circle rate at the time of registration was 3.42 crore

The agency in August had also raided the official residence of his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi and some locations in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was questioned by the ED in this case last year.

