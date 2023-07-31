Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the property of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in connection with land-for-railway jobs scam case, according to reports. The properties include Yadav family’s Delhi and Patna property, including a residential house in New Friends Colony.
According to reports, assets worth ₹6 Crore has been seized by Enforcement Directorate from Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.
According to PTI, the ED has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties.
The agency report also stated that the ED has recorded statements of Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.
The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.
The development comes a day after Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been a vocal leader of the Opposition INDIA bloc alleged that if and when Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) looses the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would leave India and settle elsewhere.
Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP-led Central government and said that the party will be “wiped out" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Earlier this month, the CBI had filed a second chargesheet in the land for job scam case.
Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused of giving jobs in railways in lieu of plots of land from the candidates or their relatives either as gifts or at cheap rates. The probe had started two years ago but the case was registered last year.
What is the Land for Job scam case?
During the period 2004-2009, Lalu Prasad Yadav had allegedly obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of 'substitutes' on Group D Posts in different zones of railways, the CBI alleged.
The candidates were appointed within three days of applying in "undue haste" by the railway officials. They were later also regularized, when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land".
A number of residents of Patna or through their family members allegedly sold or gifted their lands in the state capital in favour of the family members of Lalu Prasad and a private company controlled by the former chief minister and his family.
The transfers were made through deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, it was alleged. The CBI claimed no advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointments, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur.
