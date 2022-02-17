The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable and movable assets worth approximately ₹200 crore of EMTA Coal Ltd, its promoters and their family members in a coal block case.

Yesterday, in a separate order, the ED said it has attached over 354 acres of land worth more than ₹445 crore of a company in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged irregularities in the coal blocks allocation case.

The action has been taken against Ramsarup Lohh Udyog Ltd which was allocated blocks for captive coal mining in West Bengal.

The book value of the provisionally attached land measuring 354.25 acres is ₹5.29 crore, but the present market value of the said property is estimated to be ₹445.59 crore, it said in a statement.

