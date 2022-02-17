1 min read.Updated: 17 Feb 2022, 04:16 PM ISTLivemint
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable and movable assets worth approximately ₹200 crore of EMTA Coal Ltd, its promoters and their family members in a coal block case.
Yesterday, in a separate order, the ED said it has attached over 354 acres of land worth more than ₹445 crore of a company in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged irregularities in the coal blocks allocation case.