ED attaches 205 cr in assets of ex-Tamilnad Mercantile Bank chairman, others.

“In order to escape the reach of Indian laws, the agency said, MGM Maran surrendered his Indian citizenship and obtained Cyprus’s citizenship. Not only that, it was also found that Maran started transferring his wealth from India to overseas in order to keep the same out of reach of the Indian Law Enforcement Agencies in the garb of Overseas Direct Investments from the Indian company — Southern Agrifurane Industries. On the complaint of AD Bank and Axis Bank, the Central Crime Branch, Chennai (CCB), registered FIR and accordingly ED recorded an enforcement case information report (ECIR)," the agency said.