ED attaches 48 crore worth assets owned by Partha Chatterjee, aide

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 48 crore worth of assets owner by Parth Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee during its investigation into multi-billion Bengal school recruitment scam
As part of its investigation into the West Bengal school recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached assets worth ₹48 crore “beneficially owned" by former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. On Friday, Partha Chatterjee was transferred to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till 21 September after the agency filed a petition in the Alipore court of Kolkata.
The assets attached include 40 immovable properties valued at ₹40.33 crore and 35 bank accounts having a balance of ₹7.89 crore. The properties include flats, a farmhouse and land in the prime location of the city of Kolkata
The attached properties were kept in the name of dummy companies operated by Partha's aides, the agency informed.
The multi-crore recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) came to light in July when ED raided and seized cash amounting to a total of ₹49.80 crore. Gold and jewelry valued at more than ₹5.08 crore was also seized from two premises during the searches.
Combined with the present attachment, the total attachment in the case stands at ₹103.10 crore.
Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are in judicial custody since their arrest on 23 July. The CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in the state government schools, while ED is trying to track the money trail.
During a hearing on Friday in Alipore Court, CBI asked for Partha's custody to question him about the alleged irregularities. Partha's lawyer maintained his client is a victim of a conspiracy between CBI and ED.
"Partha Chatterjee appeared before the CBI three times. The CBI didn't arrest him, then why now? If the CBI needs to interrogate him, they can do it outside jail also. Partha Chatterjee will not escape, he will not destroy evidence. He should get bail immediately," the lawyer told the court.
