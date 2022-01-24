ED attaches 69.14 crore assets of Tamil Nadu businessman in cheating case

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The current action follows the search operations that were conducted at the residential and business premises and bank lockers of Kochar and his family members on 29 September last year
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has attached assets worth ₹69.14 crore of Tamil Nadu-based businessman Dhanraj Kochar and his family members in connection with a case of cheating of over ₹100 crore.
The properties were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and include both immovable and movable assets (in the form of fixed deposits and jewellery).
The federal agency initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Tamil Nadu Police against Dhanraj Kochar, his family members and associates under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and criminal conspiracy.
The current action follows the search operations that were conducted at the residential and business premises and bank lockers of Kochar and his family members on 29 September last year, in which currency, jewellery and various incriminating documents were seized.
An investigation by ED revealed that one MS Hameed and Kochar along with one Abdul Rawoof were the Directors of a company DR Foundations and Estates Private Limited, which was into the real estate business.
During 2005-06, the ED said, properties in Siruseri village under the jurisdiction of Thiruporur Sub Registrar Office were purchased out of funds invested by Hameed and his family members and his business entity Paramount Builders into DR Foundations and Real Estates Private Limited.
"The properties were clandestinely transferred to the names of Kochar and his family members. Some properties were directly purchased in their names from the funds invested by Hameed in the company," said the ED, adding "some of the properties have also been sold in the interregnum."
Some of the properties have also been sold in the interregnum and in order to prevent further sale of the said properties, which are "proceeds of crime" and to prevent "frustration" of further proceedings under the PMLA, assets worth ₹69.14 crore including some fixed deposits and jewellery were attached, it said.
