ED attaches Rs2,500 crore worth property of Wadhawan brothers, Kapoor family

According to ED's first charge sheet filed on 6 May, Kapoor family received ₹600 crore as kickbacks in return for Yes Bank extending questionable loans. ED had found that Yes Bank lent Rs3,700 crore to Wadhawan brothers-owned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) against debentures issued by the company in April-June 2018; simultaneously, DHFL sanctioned loan of ₹600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures (India), a company fully-owned by three daughters of Kapoor—Roshini, Radha and Raakhee—through Morgan Credits. DHFL is yet to repay the loan, and, according to ED, the Rs600-crore loan to Doit was a kickback to the Kapoor family in lieu of loans from Yes Bank. Further, Yes Bank lent to Doit against a collateral of five properties whose market value was inflated from about Rs40 crore to Rs735 crore to justify the loans, the charge sheet said.