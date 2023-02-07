ED attaches Rs859 crore proceeds of crime in illegal loan app cases: Govt
- Assets amounting to ₹289.28 crore have been seized under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999
NEW DELHI : The Directorate of Enforcement has attached proceeds of crime worth ₹859.15 crore generated by accused persons/entities through illegal loan apps, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said.
