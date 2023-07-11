ED chief Mishra must go by end of month; extensions illegal: SC

ED chief Mishra must go by end of month; extensions illegal: SC1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Mishra’s extensions were challenged through petitions moved by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jaya Thakur, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and others.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Union government’s decision to grant two extensions of tenure to Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra in 2021 and 2022, and termed these orders “illegal" because they came after a court order that said no further extensions be given to him.
