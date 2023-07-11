ED chief Mishra must go by end of month; extensions illegal: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Union government’s decision to grant two extensions of tenure to Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra in 2021 and 2022, and termed these orders “illegal" because they came after a court order that said no further extensions be given to him.

And while the court affirmed the Centre’s 2021 amendments to the pertinent laws to extend the tenure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director and ED chief up to a maximum of five years, it said these could not be used to defend Mishra’s extension because its writ cannot be nullified using a law.

Mishra can continue in office till 31 July to enable the Centre to initiate a “smooth transition in the larger public interest", the court further directed.

A bench, headed by Justice B.R. Gavai, held that though the Centre has the power to continue the tenure of an ED director beyond the mandatory two-year term, it could not have granted the two extensions to Mishra in view of a September 2021 SC order in the Common Cause case, restraining any further extension to him. The 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service officer, who was granted a third extension in November last year, was otherwise set to demit office in November 2023.

While it upheld the 2021 amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act empowering the Union government to give an ED director and a CBI chief a maximum cumulative tenure of five years, the court rejected the Centre’s contention that Mishra’s extension can be protected under the new law despite the September 2021 order of the top court.

Mishra’s extensions were challenged through petitions moved by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jaya Thakur, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and others.

The bench noted that while the effect of the judgments of the court can be nullified by a legislative act by removing the basis of the judgment, but a specific direction issued in relation to the parties in a case will remain binding.

“This court has specifically issued a mandamus that no further extension shall be granted to the second respondent (Mishra). The Union of India and Mishra were both parties in the proceedings before this court in the Common Cause case. The mandamus issued to the parties was binding on them... The impugned orders dated 17 November 2021 and 17 November 2022 granting extensions to the tenure of Mishra for a period of one year each are held to be illegal," stated the 103-page judgment.

“This court has clearly held that nullification of mandamus by an enactment would be impermissible legislative exercise. This court has further held that transgression of constitutional limitations and intrusion into the judicial power by the legislature is violative of the principle of separation of powers, the rule of law and Article 142 of the Constitution of India," said the bench.

Finding no flaws with the 2021 amendments, the top court noted that such extensions could be granted by the government only if the selection committees, which are constituted for recommending their appointment, recommend their extension in the public interest and also record the reasons in writing. The composition of the high-level committee for appointing the CBI chief comprises the prime minister, the chief justice of India or his nominee, and the leader of the opposition or the single largest party in opposition. The panel to select the ED chief includes the central vigilance commissioner, vigilance commissioners, and three secretaries in the ministries of home affairs, finance and personnel.

Affirming the amendments, the court noted that “it is not at the sweet will of the government" that the extensions can be granted to the incumbents in the office of the director of CBI or ED, but that it is only following the recommendations of the selection committees and reasoned orders that such extensions can be granted.

“When a committee can be trusted with regard to recommending their initial appointment, we see no reason as to why such committees cannot be trusted to consider as to whether the extension is required to be given in public interest or not. At the cost of repetition, such committee is also required to record reasons in writing in support of such recommendations," it added. The court maintained there was no manifest arbitrariness in bringing the 2021 amendments, nor could there be a contention in law that Parliament did not have the power to enact on this subject.