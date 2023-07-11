ED chief Mishra must go by end of month; extensions illegal: SC

Finding no flaws with the 2021 amendments, the top court noted that such extensions could be granted by the government only if the selection committees, which are constituted for recommending their appointment, recommend their extension in the public interest and also record the reasons in writing. The composition of the high-level committee for appointing the CBI chief comprises the prime minister, the chief justice of India or his nominee, and the leader of the opposition or the single largest party in opposition. The panel to select the ED chief includes the central vigilance commissioner, vigilance commissioners, and three secretaries in the ministries of home affairs, finance and personnel.