Answering to question on the ED and Income Tax Department that these institutions have been used to go after sections of private capital but also civil societies, she said, "The first offence is already picked up by any other agency, whether it is CBI or any other agency and it is forced that ED comes into the picture. ED does not appear at first instance. There are instances which are so standing out and if ED goes there, it is because of some prima facie evidence in their hands and some of them have been covered by media - the quantum of money seized, gold and jewellery seized. They have to act."