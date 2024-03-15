ED raids BRS leader Kavitha's premises in Delhi liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday began conducting searches at the premises of BRS leader Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case. The searches were carried out by a team of 10 officers from Delhi. A large number of police officials were deployed near Kavitha's residence during the raid, reported HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

