ED conducts raids against company promoted by former UP MLA in connection with bank loan fraud
The search action is being taken against Gangotri Enterprises and its main promoters Vinay Shankar Tiwari, Rita Tiwari and Ajeet Pandey.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided locations in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana as part of an alleged ₹750 crore bank loan fraud-linked money laundering probe against a road construction and toll plazas operating company promoted by a former UP MLA, official sources said.