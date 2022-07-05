ED conducts raids against Vivo, related companies in money laundering probe1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:38 PM IST
ED conducts raids against Vivo, related companies in money laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at 44 places across the country in a money-laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.