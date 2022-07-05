OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ED conducts raids against Vivo, related companies in money laundering probe 
Listen to this article

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at 44 places across the country in a money-laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies, they said. 

Meanwhile, on April 30 ED officials had seized 5,551.27 crore from Xiaomi India in connection with illegal outward remittances made by the company.The seizure was made from the company's bank accounts under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The investigation into the alleged illegal remittances was initiated in February this year. ED claimed, "the company has remitted foreign currency equivalent to 5551.27 crore to three foreign based entities which include one Xiaomi group entity in the guise of royalty."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout