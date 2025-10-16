ED conducts raids in multiple West Bengal locations, including Kolkata, in sand smuggling scam

The Enforcement Directorate launched simultaneous raids on Thursday at several locations in West Bengal in relation to an alleged sand smuggling racket, a senior official said.

The ED raids are being targeted at individuals who are allegedly involved in the scam, he said.

Several teams of ED raided offices in Kolkata’s Bentinck Street area, Lalgarh and Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district. Another raid was carried out at the residence of a businessman in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, the official informed.

“These raids are part of our investigation into illegal sand mining. The ED operations started from early morning,” he said.

ED officials are raking up business records, financial documents, and properties linked to the racket, according to the official.

Why is the ED conducting raids? On September 8, the ED launched a series of coordinated raids at over 20 locations spread across West Bengal, including Kolkata, targeting individuals and businesses allegedly involved in the sand smuggling racket, a senior official had said.

Raids were being carried out in several areas, including Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar and Kalyani in connection with the scam, he said.

The ED officials conducting the raids were accompanied by a large number of personnel of the central security forces.

At the centre of the operation was Sheikh Jahirul, a prominent figure in the racket in Jhargram district in the southern part of the state. ED sleuths conducted searches at his sprawling residence located near the Subarnarekha River in Gopiballavpur, he added.

"He is accused of being heavily involved in the illegal sand extraction and trade business," the official said, adding that a huge amount of cash was seized from his premises.

Incidentally, Jahirul, who owns several sand mines, used to be a bicycle mechanic before working as a village police officer and ultimately transitioning into the sand trade, he added.

The ED officials simultaneously raided properties and offices of other sand mine owners in Beliaberia and Jamboni blocks in Jhargram district.